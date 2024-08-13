ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. ASML makes up 4.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ASML by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ASML by 11,084.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after buying an additional 243,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ASML by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,951,000 after acquiring an additional 203,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded up $16.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $869.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $981.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $954.32.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

