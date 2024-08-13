Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,929. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $16.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.54. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

