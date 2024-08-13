Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2024

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWHGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,929. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $16.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.54. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AWH

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.