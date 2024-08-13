Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. 3,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.
Associated Capital Group Stock Down 1.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $700.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 253.37% and a return on equity of 3.71%.
Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group Company Profile
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
