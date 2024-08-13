Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. 3,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $700.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 253.37% and a return on equity of 3.71%.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,244,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

