Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Short Interest Up 149.4% in July

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 149.4% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,148,000.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROE traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.32. 5,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,922. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Cuts Dividend

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

