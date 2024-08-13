Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ATXS traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,712. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $577.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ATXS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

