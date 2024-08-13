AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 0.1%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.44. Approximately 4,814,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 36,422,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Get AT&T alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.