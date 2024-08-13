Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $22.61 on Friday. Autohome has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $4.12. Autohome had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autohome will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Autohome by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

