Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($14.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.70) by ($7.37), Yahoo Finance reports. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,439.87% and a negative net margin of 1,639.50%.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,905. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $71.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Avalo Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

