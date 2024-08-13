Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports. Azitra had a negative return on equity of 237.52% and a negative net margin of 1,644.90%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Azitra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. Azitra has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $86.40.

About Azitra

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

