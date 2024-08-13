Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Down 90.4% in July

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGFGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AZRGF opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. Azrieli Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10.

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

