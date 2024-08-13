Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.63), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $800.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

NYSE:AZUL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. 616,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. Azul has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

