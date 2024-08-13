Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.60

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 175.50 ($2.24). The stock had a trading volume of 218,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,212. The stock has a market cap of £254.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,950.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.02. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust has a one year low of GBX 141.40 ($1.81) and a one year high of GBX 183.54 ($2.34).

About Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

