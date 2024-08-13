Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.60

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 175.50 ($2.24). The stock had a trading volume of 218,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,212. The stock has a market cap of £254.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,950.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 173.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.02. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust has a one year low of GBX 141.40 ($1.81) and a one year high of GBX 183.54 ($2.34).
About Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust
