Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (BCPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.44 on August 30th

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Balanced Commercial Property Trust stock opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.09) on Tuesday. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.12). The company has a market cap of £600.53 million, a P/E ratio of -332.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.44.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

