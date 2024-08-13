Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (BCPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.44 on August 30th

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Balanced Commercial Property Trust stock opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.09) on Tuesday. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.12). The company has a market cap of £600.53 million, a P/E ratio of -332.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.44.
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile
