Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $3.25 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 149.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

