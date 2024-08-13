Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,745. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

