Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $10.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 407.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC reiterated an “underperformer” rating and issued a $1.60 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $1.97. 5,329,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,057. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $589.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 321,624 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 89,643 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

