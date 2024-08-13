Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

BMA traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 323,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,584. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Banco Macro has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $68.24.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $2.83. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 37.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 36,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

