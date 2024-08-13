Bangor Savings Bank Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Oracle by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,177 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,408 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.33. 1,738,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,345,255. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $146.59. The company has a market cap of $370.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

