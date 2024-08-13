Bangor Savings Bank Purchases New Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,889,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Solventum during the first quarter worth approximately $5,747,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,227,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $519,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus started coverage on Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Solventum Stock Up 0.9 %

SOLV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,602. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

