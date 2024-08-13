Bangor Savings Bank Sells 23,268 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,268 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $570,789,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,799,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,128,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.