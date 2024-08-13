Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 423.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,927. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

