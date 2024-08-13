Barclays Increases Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Price Target to $10.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,728,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 85,846 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

