Barclays Increases SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $251.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $217.00 to $251.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.
SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SAP will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
