Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. 2,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,082. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.52.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,119,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $7,276,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

