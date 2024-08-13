Barrick Gold Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the gold and copper producer on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Barrick Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years. Barrick Gold has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.13. 20,306,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,826,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

