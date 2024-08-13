Barrington Research Boosts OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target to $18.00

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen began coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of OUT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. OUTFRONT Media has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $17.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a negative return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

