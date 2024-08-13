Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.27

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 28669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Trading Up 9.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.