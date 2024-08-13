Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a growth of 144.7% from the July 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,393,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

