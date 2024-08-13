Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a growth of 144.7% from the July 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,393,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Buy the Dip in Home Depot, But Wait for It to Bottom First
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Micron Stock Just Got Its Most Bullish Update Of The Year
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How to Trade a Long Straddle When Expecting a Large Earnings Move
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.