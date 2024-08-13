BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 903.9% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

