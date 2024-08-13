Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,595 shares during the quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 397.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $31.43. 2,888,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,176,014. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

