Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,939 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the period. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF comprises 1.2% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIQ traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.03. 245,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,351. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.29%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

