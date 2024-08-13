Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 78,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $143.55. The company had a trading volume of 940,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,637. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.73 and its 200 day moving average is $136.60. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $150.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

