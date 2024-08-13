Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,735 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XME. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 10,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

XME stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,888. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.83. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.