Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,481,700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 2,962,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,939.0 days.

Beach Energy Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of BEPTF opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Beach Energy has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

