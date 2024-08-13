Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,481,700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 2,962,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,939.0 days.
Beach Energy Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of BEPTF opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Beach Energy has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.
About Beach Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Beach Energy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Buy the Dip in Home Depot, But Wait for It to Bottom First
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Micron Stock Just Got Its Most Bullish Update Of The Year
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How to Trade a Long Straddle When Expecting a Large Earnings Move
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.