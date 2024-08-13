Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Berry has raised its dividend by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years. Berry has a payout ratio of 65.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berry to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.
Berry Stock Performance
BRY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 827,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $467.02 million, a PE ratio of 611.00 and a beta of 1.77. Berry has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $8.94.
Berry Company Profile
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
