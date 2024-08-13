Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $1,492,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 131,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.