BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the July 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BetterLife Pharma Price Performance

Shares of BETRF stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. BetterLife Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Get BetterLife Pharma alerts:

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.