Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOR traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. 840,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,216. Biora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Biora Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics in the United States. The company offers NaviCap, a targeted oral delivery platform for delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and BioJet, a systemic oral delivery platform designs to replace injection with needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

