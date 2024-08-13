BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported 0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.12 by 0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of 74.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 43.99 million.

BioStem Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BioStem Technologies stock traded up 0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 65,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,206. BioStem Technologies has a twelve month low of 1.21 and a twelve month high of 15.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.86.

Get BioStem Technologies alerts:

About BioStem Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for BioStem Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioStem Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.