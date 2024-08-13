BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BioTech Medics Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of BMCS traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,840. BioTech Medics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
BioTech Medics Company Profile
