BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BioTech Medics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BMCS traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,840. BioTech Medics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

BioTech Medics Company Profile

BioTech Medics, Inc operates as a medical-based holding company. The company operates medical therapeutic laser centers that treat various pain ailments affecting the muscles, nerves, and bones, as well as arthritis. It also offers SHBAN, an antiseptic hand and body sanitizer. In addition, the company develops and sells nutraceutical products, such as BioBody Balance, a liquid vitamin concentrate; and BioBody Energy Spray, a caffeine and alcohol free natural vitamin energy spray.

