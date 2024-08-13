BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,789.22

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $59,925.10 or 0.99873561 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $744.20 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010558 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007659 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012009 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00055766 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 59,178.50151948 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

