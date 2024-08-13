Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $13.21 million and approximately $4,036.12 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00072113 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00016217 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008193 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 487.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.