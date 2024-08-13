Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTDR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

BTDR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. 420,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,158. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.45 million, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.96.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.79 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 565,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.