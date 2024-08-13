BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $8.54.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
