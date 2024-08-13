BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $8.54.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

