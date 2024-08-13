BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

FRA opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

