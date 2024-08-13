BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
FRA opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $13.69.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
