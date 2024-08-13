BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 30th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

