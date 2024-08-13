BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $11.08.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
