BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.