BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BHV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. 1,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

