BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DMF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,367. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $7.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

