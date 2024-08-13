Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.94. 11,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,375. Boliden AB has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $72.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.87.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

